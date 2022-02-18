IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mikaela Shiffrin on her Olympics: ‘It was an epic underperformance’ 08:48
Team USA alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin joins TODAY’s Hoda Kotb to talk about her experience in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. While Shiffrin says she had been hoping for a better personal performance, she also recognizes the hard work she put in to make it to Beijing in the first place. “I’m still breaking records, just maybe not the ones that I wanted to.” She also talks about social media’s influence on self-esteem.
Feb. 18, 2022
