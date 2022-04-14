IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

33 fun finds perfect for spring — starting at $6

TODAY

Midwife puts focus on Black maternal health

05:15

Certified nurse midwife Ebony Marcelle is part of a new generation of midwives pushing back on popular misconceptions about her profession. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones reports for the 3rd Hour of TODAY on Marcelle’s mission to improve outcomes for Black mothers in her community and beyond. (Sponsored by Johnson & Johnson)April 14, 2022

