Midterm elections: What mattered most to voters?
Voters turned out across the country this election cycle, overwhelming the polls. When they went to fill out their ballots, they weren’t just voting for candidates or a party, they were voting on the issues that impact them every day. NBC’s Morgan Radford reports for TODAY.
