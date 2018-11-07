Politics

Midterm elections usher in new wave of diverse lawmakers

History was made in several areas following Tuesday’s midterm elections. The first Muslim and Native American women were elected to Congress, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 29, of New York, became the youngest woman elected. Among the record number of LGBTQ candidates was Colorado’s Jared Polis, the first openly gay man elected for governor.Nov. 7, 2018

  • Focus turns to 2020 presidential bids after midterm elections

    03:29

  • Democrats will fight to see Trump’s tax returns, congressman says

    03:23

  • Midterm elections: What will Democrats do with House control?

    02:06

  • Pompeo’s meeting with North Korean officials postponed

    00:27

  • Midterm elections usher in new wave of diverse lawmakers

    01:55

  • Midterms produce divided Congress: What does future hold?

    04:26

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All