Midterm elections usher in new wave of diverse lawmakers
History was made in several areas following Tuesday’s midterm elections. The first Muslim and Native American women were elected to Congress, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 29, of New York, became the youngest woman elected. Among the record number of LGBTQ candidates was Colorado’s Jared Polis, the first openly gay man elected for governor.
