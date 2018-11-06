Midterm elections: Key races to watch in battle for House, Senate
Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd and NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt weigh in on what’s at stake this midterm election and which key races could give an early sense where the election is headed.
