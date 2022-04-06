Middle Eastern dishes made modern: Boureka, braised butter beans

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ayesha Nurdjaja, executive chef of restaurants Shuka and Shukette, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with recipes for two popular dishes straight from her menus. The first, boureka, is a crisp pastry with a savory filling of Swiss chard, onion and cheese, while the second is a side dish of braised butter beans.
April 6, 2022
