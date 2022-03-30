Doctor saves woman’s life mid-flight after she suffers heart attack

Brittany Mateiro joins TODAY to reunite with Dr. Kashif Chaudhry, the doctor who saved her life with CPR during a cross-country flight when her heart stopped. Dr. Chaudhry and Mateiro share the importance of every person learning how to perform CPR. “The benefit of starting chest compressions far outweighs the cons for someone who doesn’t need it,” Dr. Chaudhry says.March 30, 2022