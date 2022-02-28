Mick Jagger, Questlove to produce docuseries about James Brown
Mick Jagger and Questlove are teaming up to produce a docuseries about the life and legacy of James Brown. The show, titled “James Brown: Say It Loud,” is expected to premiere on A&E Network next year.Feb. 28, 2022
