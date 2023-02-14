IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Student recounts escaping through window during mass shooting

    07:09
Student recounts escaping through window during mass shooting

07:09

Clare Papoulias who was inside Berkey Hall at the time of the shooting spree at Michigan State University Monday, along with her mother who was on the phone with her during the incident, recount their harrowing experience.Feb. 14, 2023

