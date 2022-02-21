Michigan-Wisconsin NCAA game ends in massive brawl
02:30
Share this -
copied
Two of the country’s top college basketball programs are at the center of a national debate after a massive brawl broke out on Sunday. The scuffle started in the post-game handshake line between the two head coaches for Michigan and Wisconsin. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.Feb. 21, 2022
Now Playing
Michigan-Wisconsin NCAA game ends in massive brawl
02:30
UP NEXT
What’s next for the royal family after the queen’s COVID diagnosis?
03:38
Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after COVID-19 diagnosis
02:23
Bernie Madoff’s sister found dead in apparent murder-suicide
00:29
Health officials warn against prematurely ending mask mandates