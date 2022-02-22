Michigan basketball coach suspended for rest of regular season
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended for the final five games of the regular season for hitting Wisconsin’s assistant coach after Sunday’s game. He was also fined $40,000.Feb. 22, 2022
