Michelle Pfeiffer talks tackling role of Betty Ford in 'The First Lady' 04:12
Actor Michelle Pfeiffer joins TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie to talk about taking on the iconic role of former First Lady, Betty Ford in the new series, “The First Lady.” Pfeiffer says there was an honesty about Ford that made people trust her and adds, “I knew that they were assembling a really high pedigree of women and I was so honored to be a part of it.”
April 7, 2022
