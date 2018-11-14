Michelle Obama opens up about family and finding her voice
Jenna Bush Hager caught up with Michelle Obama as the former first lady kicked off her multi-city stadium tour celebrating the release of her memoir, “Becoming.” The two have an emotional conversation about their families’ unique bond, raising children in the White House and how to talk to your kids about the divisive political climate.
