FULL VIDEO: Watch Jenna Bush Hager’s entire interview with Michelle Obama

Politics

Michelle Obama opens up about family and finding her voice

Jenna Bush Hager caught up with Michelle Obama as the former first lady kicked off her multi-city stadium tour celebrating the release of her memoir, “Becoming.” The two have an emotional conversation about their families’ unique bond, raising children in the White House and how to talk to your kids about the divisive political climate.Nov. 14, 2018

  • Michelle Obama reveals TV shows she’s watching and favorite date night

    07:53

  • Voting machines overheating before Florida recount deadline

    00:38

  • Michelle Obama opens up about family and finding her voice

    06:59

  • ‘Clinton Affair’ shows ‘broader reckoning’ amid #MeToo, NYT reporter says

    02:59

  • Monica Lewinsky opens up about Clinton scandal in new docuseries

    03:10

  • Trump nears completion of Mueller’s questions on Russia

    00:23

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All