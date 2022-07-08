IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Here’s the real reason Michelle Collins moved to Europe

05:33

Guest co-host Michelle Collins keeps Hoda Kotb laughing as she talks about what inspired her to move out of New York after twenty years. She talks about what inspired her to travel to Europe and why she’s enjoying her “nomadic journey.”July 8, 2022

