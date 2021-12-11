Michelin-starred restaurant reacts to brutal review

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A food critic described the restaurant Bros. in Lecce, Italy as “the worst Michelin starred restaurant, ever” after being served dishes like a single tablespoon of crab, an orange, and foam in a cast of the restaurant chef’s mouth. However, the restaurant’s co-owner says most diners know what they are getting into before they enter the restaurants. Molly Hunter reports for Weekend TODAY.
