IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From sweet to savory, 43 food gifts to send loved ones this year

  • Michelin-starred restaurant reacts to brutal review

    02:38

  • From coffee to noodles, these mail-order food gifts are perfect for the holidays

    05:37

  • Try Joy Bauer’s eggnog cheesecake dip and chocolate covered dates

    04:56

  • Serve this hearty ropa vieja dish for your holiday guests

    04:15

  • Al Roker serves up breakfast on the 3rd hour of TODAY

    00:35

  • Jake Cohen makes a soothing saffron chicken noodle soup

    07:30

  • How to get 5 different kinds of cookies out of 1 cookie dough

    05:03

  • Festive holiday drinks to keep your spirits bright

    04:31

  • Top holiday hacks from Good Housekeeping

    05:51

  • How South Carolina rice could help you live to 100

    05:34

  • Enjoy classic pasta alla Norma with tender eggplant, tomatoes and fresh ricotta | Saucy

    09:26

  • Enjoy a taste of Sicily and make a crispy panelle sandwich | Saucy

    07:46

  • How to make fresh ricotta cheese at home | Saucy

    06:49

  • Jocelyn Delk Adams puts a unique spin on comfort food with pizza-stuffed meatloaf

    07:37

  • Alejandra Ramos makes her favorite comfort food: Stovetop mac and cheese

    07:17

  • Jenna and Willie try Cardi B’s boozy whipped cream: Yuck or Yum?

    01:36

  • Meet the mom who built a business on ‘Fancy Sprinkles’

    05:21

  • TODAY Food All Stars share their favorite comfort food recipes

    24:46

  • Ham for the holidays: Cajun brown sugar ham, biscuits in ham gravy

    05:34

  • Mail-order food for the holidays: Sandwiches, sauces and more

    04:30

TODAY

Michelin-starred restaurant reacts to brutal review

02:38

A food critic described the restaurant Bros. in Lecce, Italy as “the worst Michelin starred restaurant, ever” after being served dishes like a single tablespoon of crab, an orange, and foam in a cast of the restaurant chef’s mouth. However, the restaurant’s co-owner says most diners know what they are getting into before they enter the restaurants. Molly Hunter reports for Weekend TODAY.Dec. 11, 2021

Chef's response to brutal review of Michelin-starred restaurant gets meme treatment

  • Michelin-starred restaurant reacts to brutal review

    02:38

  • From coffee to noodles, these mail-order food gifts are perfect for the holidays

    05:37

  • Try Joy Bauer’s eggnog cheesecake dip and chocolate covered dates

    04:56

  • Serve this hearty ropa vieja dish for your holiday guests

    04:15

  • Al Roker serves up breakfast on the 3rd hour of TODAY

    00:35

  • Jake Cohen makes a soothing saffron chicken noodle soup

    07:30

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All