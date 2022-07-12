IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Turn your grill into a smoker with these tips from Michael Symon

05:49

Chef Michael Symon joins TODAY to share his recipe for smoked chicken wings and potato salad. He also shows how to turn your regular old grill into a smoker for the most amazing barbecue you’ve ever made.July 12, 2022

Michael Symon makes smoked chicken and potato salad on the grill

