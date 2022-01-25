Michael Schur talks new book, 'Field of Dreams' TV adaption on Peacock

"Parks and Rec" co-creator Michael Schur joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share how his new book “How to Be Perfect” provides answers to the moral questions he dealt with while working on the series “The Good Place.” Schur also talks about adapting “Field of Dreams” for Peacock, saying, “It’s a very daunting task. I’m a big baseball fan and huge fan of the movie."Jan. 25, 2022