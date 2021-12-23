Michael Keaton to play Batman in HBO's upcoming 'Batgirl' movie
Michael Keaton is set to reprise his role as the caped crusader on HBO's "Batgirl" movie coming in 2022. The actor, who is already donning the bat suit in DC's upcoming "Flash" movie, opened up in a recent podcast interview about why he thinks the time was right to dust off the cape.Dec. 23, 2021
