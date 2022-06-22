IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Michael J. Fox to receive honorary Oscar at Governors Awards

Michael J. Fox was named on the Oscars’ list of honorary recipients for this year’s Governors Awards. This fall, he will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his advocacy work with Parkinson’s disease. The awards are scheduled for Nov. 19.June 22, 2022

