“The Many Saints of Newark,” a new film, shows the roots of Tony Soprano, played in the prequel by Michael Gandolfini, son of late “Sopranos” star James Gandolfini. He joins TODAY along with Jon Bernthal, who plays Tony’s father. “It’s just about being the best actor that I could be,” Michael says. “It was a beautiful thing to be sort of part of his process,” Bernthal says.Sept. 22, 2021