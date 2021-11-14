Michael Che talks ‘SNL’, new Netflix special, and using humor through hardship

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, comedian Michael Che talks to Willie Geist about his road to becoming a writer and “Weekend Update” co-anchor on “Saturday Night Live,” including selling T-shirts out of the trunk of his car to make ends meet. Ahead of the release of his new Netflix Special “Michael Che: Shame the Devil,” Che talks about processing the worst things in life by making fun of them.Nov. 14, 2021