Michael Buble talks about his holiday special

Marking the 10th anniversary of his megahit Christmas album, singer Michael Bublé joins TODAY to talk about his holiday special airing Monday night on NBC as our Citi Music series continues. “When you actually care about what you’re doing, it makes it easier,” he says.Dec. 6, 2021
Are catsuits the purr-fect outfit? Jenna and Michelle Buteau say yes!
02:22
Cheryl Hines talks about ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and more
04:29
Michael Buble and Cheryl Hines guess Christmas carols in ‘Other Words’ game
06:25
Should women date shorter guys, like Zendaya dates Tom Holland?
01:22
Samantha Bee talks about 200th episode of ‘Full Frontal’ (and a new tattoo)
04:37
Christmas lights at California’s Decanso Gardens bring holiday cheer