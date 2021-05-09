Michael B. Jordan on new movie ‘Without Remorse,’ Chadwick Boseman friendship

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Michael B. Jordan talks to Willie Geist about shooting his latest action movie, “Without Remorse,” where he does his own stunts. He also discussed 2018 blockbuster “Black Panther,” which he starred in alongside longtime friend Chadwick Boseman. As Jordan’s spotlight in Hollywood grows, there is one title his friends aren’t going to let him live down anytime soon: People’s Sexiest Man Alive.