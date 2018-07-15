Sign up for the TODAY newsletter
You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.
Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.
News
Miami man, found with gallons of gasoline, facing attempted murder charges
A 72-year-old man in Miami is facing attempted murder charges after police say he was found with dozens of gallons of gasoline, and may have wanted to burn down his building. He was upset about a recent eviction and apparently targeting his Jewish neighbors, officials say.
News
Ride along the scenic and vast Dalton Highway in Alaska04:02
Life well lived: Former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray dies at 8901:22
Rescued boys in Thailand hold moment of silence for Navy diver who died00:29
Jaguar captured after escaping New Orleans’ Audubon Zoo enclosure00:27
Violence breaks out in Chicago after fatal police shooting01:49
Trump set for summit with Putin after 12 Russians charged with hacking Democrats02:36
Play All