Miami Beach declares state of emergency over Spring break crowd concerns
Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency over concerns about spring break crowds and a wave of weekend violence. The city will establish a midnight curfew Thursday through Monday this weekend and possibly the following weekend.March 22, 2022
