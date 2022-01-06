Method Man talks 2nd season of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’
Grammy-winning rapper and actor Method Man, a founding member of the group Wu-Tang Clan, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the second season of “Power Book II: Ghost,” where he stars as a famous defense attorney turning his attention to help his incarcerated brother.Jan. 6, 2022
