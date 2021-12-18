Meteorologist gets creative after weather computer goes down
Meteorologist Danielle Grant decided to get creative when the weather computer at the NBC affiliate KUSA in Denver went down just before she went on the air Friday. Grant grabbed a white pad of paper and a marker and relied on her memory to draw a map of the U.S. for her weather forecast. NBC’s Joe Fryer has your Morning Boost.Dec. 18, 2021
