TODAY

Meteorologist gets creative after weather computer goes down

01:12

Meteorologist Danielle Grant decided to get creative when the weather computer at the NBC affiliate KUSA in Denver went down just before she went on the air Friday. Grant grabbed a white pad of paper and a marker and relied on her memory to draw a map of the U.S. for her weather forecast. NBC’s Joe Fryer has your Morning Boost.Dec. 18, 2021

