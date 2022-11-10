IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bobbie Thomas has exclusive deals on Ilia, Dr. Dennis Gross and more — starting at $9

  • UP NEXT

    Founder of Sprinkles cupcakes shares her sweet success story

    05:04

  • 61-year-old mom becomes face of her fashion designer son's brand

    04:45

  • Tarte CEO on maxing out her credit cards before business took off

    05:50

  • Meet the four-legged federal officers protecting airports

    04:04

  • Drake reveals he was paid just $100 to open for Ice Cube in 2006

    03:15

  • ‘Making Space With Hoda Kotb’: Bevy Smith

    24:56

  • How the Westchester Barber Academy is changing lives

    04:41

  • Former poker player lays out life rules to know when it’s time to quit

    05:58

  • How this family turned a dream into a flourishing flower farm

    04:38

  • Historic all-female Delta flight inspires young girls in STEM

    04:01

  • Latina trailblazer talks creating first all-EV rideshare company in US

    04:48

  • Meet the entrepreneur who dreamed up a giant potato hotel

    04:29

  • How Hut Mentality’s founder is making fashion more sustainable

    04:30

  • How this entrepreneur is changing the way we shop for fine jewelry

    06:08

  • Meet the visionary training others to be mental health advocates

    03:17

  • Are you being tracked? How companies are monitoring productivity

    03:32

  • What is 'quiet quitting'? Inside the viral trend sparking controversy

    03:56

  • Meet the entrepreneur behind the 1st designer inflatable pool

    05:50

  • How to translate everyday skills into buzzwords for your résumé

    05:01

  • Here’s how a former software engineer transformed the putty game

    03:51

TODAY

Zuckerberg announces Meta will lay off more than 11k employees

02:56

Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook’s parent company Meta is laying off 11,000 employees. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY on the growing list of tech companies that are downsizing.Nov. 10, 2022

Video: Mark Zuckerberg thanks laid-off Meta employees in leaked call

  • UP NEXT

    Founder of Sprinkles cupcakes shares her sweet success story

    05:04

  • 61-year-old mom becomes face of her fashion designer son's brand

    04:45

  • Tarte CEO on maxing out her credit cards before business took off

    05:50

  • Meet the four-legged federal officers protecting airports

    04:04

  • Drake reveals he was paid just $100 to open for Ice Cube in 2006

    03:15

  • ‘Making Space With Hoda Kotb’: Bevy Smith

    24:56

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All