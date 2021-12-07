IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill discuss their new film ‘Don’t Look Up’

07:14

In the new Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” an offbeat comedy about a comet hurtling toward Earth, Meryl Streep portrays the president of the United States and Jonah Hill plays her son and chief of staff. As they join TODAY in person, Streep reveals that Hill has been calling her a GOAT without her knowing that it stands for “greatest of all time.” “She’s the best,” Hill says.Dec. 7, 2021

