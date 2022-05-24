IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Learn how to make Singapore noodles, cashew chicken and vegetable lo mein

  • 4 bras to stay comfortable in every summer outfit

    05:38

  • Tips for a memorable baby shower party: Gifts, games, more

    06:13
  • Now Playing

    Men’s Health reveals top products for glowing skin, shiny teeth

    04:21
  • UP NEXT

    How to pick trendy sunglasses that flatter your face shape

    04:00

  • Best-selling summer products: Refillable sunscreen applicator, more

    04:50

  • Summer finds for the beach or pool (plus Craig gets sweet surprise)

    04:49

  • These Father’s Day gift ideas come with free shipping!

    05:16

  • Germ-free ice tray, motivational water bottle, more trendy products

    04:14

  • Huda Beauty founder shares 3 hot new makeup trends

    04:57

  • Dermatologist shares tips to know which sunscreen is best for you

    04:48

  • Why your face should look like a glazed doughnut before bed

    06:10

  • Hidden gem products: diamond cleaner, pineapple corer, more

    04:16

  • Must-have products for returning to the office

    04:02

  • 4 spring dress trends with bold and bright colors

    02:58

  • Summer fashion essentials: Bathing suits, cloud slides and visors

    04:28

  • $15 or less: Refresh your beauty routine with these essentials

    04:58

  • Get the glam of the Met Gala with these easy makeup tips

    04:12

  • At Home TODAY with Jill Martin: Eco-friendly, happier home products

    11:14

  • Eco-friendly products: Bottle-free beauty set, felt lunch bags, more

    06:07

  • Shop these bestselling items for Mother’s Day, starting at $10

    04:30

TODAY

Men’s Health reveals top products for glowing skin, shiny teeth

04:21

Men’s Health is revealing the winners of their annual Grooming Awards where they test thousands of products to find the best ones. Editor-in-chief Rich Dorment joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share six finalists from this year’s list, including an exfoliating razor and an advanced skincare wand that will help keep your skin smooth.May 24, 2022

  • 4 bras to stay comfortable in every summer outfit

    05:38

  • Tips for a memorable baby shower party: Gifts, games, more

    06:13
  • Now Playing

    Men’s Health reveals top products for glowing skin, shiny teeth

    04:21
  • UP NEXT

    How to pick trendy sunglasses that flatter your face shape

    04:00

  • Best-selling summer products: Refillable sunscreen applicator, more

    04:50

  • Summer finds for the beach or pool (plus Craig gets sweet surprise)

    04:49

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All