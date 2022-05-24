IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Memorial Day travel: How to beat traffic, save money on gas

03:11

Memorial Day weekend is days away which means it's almost summer and the start of very busy travel season. With rising costs on everything from airfare to gas to hotels, travelers are likely to be spending much more money. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.May 24, 2022

