IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 81% off Omaha steaks, Bluetooth speakers, more

Memorial Day sales kick off early: Where to find the best savings
May 22, 202403:24
  • Now Playing

    Memorial Day sales kick off early: Where to find the best savings

    03:24
  • UP NEXT

    Caitlin Clark signs historic endorsement deal with Wilson

    00:17

  • How to swim safely and what to do in an emergency

    03:13

  • TODAY’s Craig Melvin celebrates graduate from his alma mater

    05:54

  • Ohio school district bans cellphones — and sees positive results

    05:54

  • 2 suspects arrested in minibike gang attack on actor Ian Ziering

    00:29

  • Giuliani pleads not guilty in alleged plot to overturn 2020 election

    00:31

  • Boy who missed kindergarten graduation gets in-flight ceremony!

    00:57

  • Kate Middleton won’t return to duties until doctors give ‘green light’

    01:39

  • Nestle to launch meals designed for weight loss medication users

    03:15

  • Level of ketamine in Matthew Perry's blood sparks investigation

    02:56

  • Louisiana House votes to make abortion pills controlled substances

    02:28

  • Huge crowds attend funeral for Iran’s President Raisi

    00:27

  • UN halts food distribution in Gaza citing lack of safety, shortages

    01:54

  • Witness testimony in Trump’s criminal hush money trial wraps up

    03:21

  • New details emerge on Singapore flight hit by extreme turbulence

    03:05

  • Tornadoes sweep across Midwest, leaving multiple dead in Iowa

    03:07

  • Red Lobster files for bankruptcy after endless shrimp missteps

    02:23

  • Prescription drug ads banned from rushing through side effects

    02:25

  • Anthony Shriver on Best Buddie’s initiative for kids with disabilities

    05:00

Memorial Day sales kick off early: Where to find the best savings

03:24

The discounts for Memorial Day 2024 are already in full swing at major retailers across the country. NBC’s Christine Romans shares the best deals to lookout for from appliances to groceries and more.May 22, 2024

Editor-vetted Memorial Day deals you can shop now: Apple, Clinique, Le Creuset, more up to 75% off

  • Now Playing

    Memorial Day sales kick off early: Where to find the best savings

    03:24
  • UP NEXT

    Caitlin Clark signs historic endorsement deal with Wilson

    00:17

  • How to swim safely and what to do in an emergency

    03:13

  • TODAY’s Craig Melvin celebrates graduate from his alma mater

    05:54

  • Ohio school district bans cellphones — and sees positive results

    05:54

  • 2 suspects arrested in minibike gang attack on actor Ian Ziering

    00:29

  • Giuliani pleads not guilty in alleged plot to overturn 2020 election

    00:31

  • Boy who missed kindergarten graduation gets in-flight ceremony!

    00:57

  • Kate Middleton won’t return to duties until doctors give ‘green light’

    01:39

  • Nestle to launch meals designed for weight loss medication users

    03:15

  • Level of ketamine in Matthew Perry's blood sparks investigation

    02:56

  • Louisiana House votes to make abortion pills controlled substances

    02:28

  • Huge crowds attend funeral for Iran’s President Raisi

    00:27

  • UN halts food distribution in Gaza citing lack of safety, shortages

    01:54

  • Witness testimony in Trump’s criminal hush money trial wraps up

    03:21

  • New details emerge on Singapore flight hit by extreme turbulence

    03:05

  • Tornadoes sweep across Midwest, leaving multiple dead in Iowa

    03:07

  • Red Lobster files for bankruptcy after endless shrimp missteps

    02:23

  • Prescription drug ads banned from rushing through side effects

    02:25

  • Anthony Shriver on Best Buddie’s initiative for kids with disabilities

    05:00

Level of ketamine in Matthew Perry's blood sparks investigation

UN halts food distribution in Gaza citing lack of safety, shortages

Louisiana House votes to make abortion pills controlled substances

Huge crowds attend funeral for Iran’s President Raisi

Tornadoes sweep across Midwest, leaving multiple dead in Iowa

New details emerge on Singapore flight hit by extreme turbulence

Witness testimony in Trump’s criminal hush money trial wraps up

Zane Lowe breaks down Apple Music’s top 5 albums of all time

Chicken kebabs with tzatziki, peppers with feta: Get the recipes!

Memorial Day sales kick off early: Where to find the best savings

Do you need a life coach or a therapist? How to find the right help

How to swim safely and what to do in an emergency

Josef Newgarden on going for back-to-back wins at the Indy 500

How this entrepreneur found the perfect fit with her denim brand

TODAY’s Craig Melvin celebrates graduate from his alma mater

Grilled Caesar salad and smashed butter burgers: Get the recipes!

Quick exercises you can do anywhere: Beach, plane and more!

TODAY’s Al Roker celebrates the graduation of his former student

‘For Love & Life’ doc tells moving story of couple’s journey with ALS

88-year-old marries first crush after 50th high school reunion

Zane Lowe breaks down Apple Music’s top 5 albums of all time

Chicken kebabs with tzatziki, peppers with feta: Get the recipes!

Jay Pharoah talks ‘Quiz with Balls,’ his start in comedy, ‘SNL’

Tom Hanks asks son Chet to explain the Drake-Kenrick Lamar feud

Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist face off in guessing game

Toys to get the kids playing outside: Pool floats, tricycle, more

Shop these top skin care products from around the world

Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin talk ‘CABARET' on Broadway

Do I have to help care for my fiancée’s dogs?

Red Lobster files for bankruptcy after endless shrimp missteps

Father’s Day deals up to 81% off: GolfPass+, Omaha steaks, more

Trending Summer must-haves: Theraice caps, pillow cubes, more

Bobbie's Bests: Personalized bags, curl spray, more — all 50% off!

Tennis core, vests and more trends you'll be seeing all summer

Shop these doctor-recommended protections from the sun

Shop these swimsuit trends for the whole family

Shop award-winning products to level up your beauty routine

TODAY’s Bestsellers: Stay cool in the sun with these products

Shop must-have products from AANHPI-owned businesses

TODAY Bestsellers: Summer dress, Crocs wedges and more

Chicken kebabs with tzatziki, peppers with feta: Get the recipes!

Grilled Caesar salad and smashed butter burgers: Get the recipes!

Fire up the grill for these crispy grilled wings, charred pasta salad

Garlic bread meatball subs: Get Alex Guarnaschelli's recipe!

Orange-sesame chicken and cookies: Try the gluten-free recipes!

Curb your sugar cravings with these healthier recipes

Roast chicken with potatoes and shrimp butter: Get the recipe!

Steamed wahoo and veggies over peas and rice: Get the recipe!

Nutritional treats your family will go nuts over!

Make eggs two ways for Mother’s Day: Shakshuka and a frittata!