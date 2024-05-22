Memorial Day sales kick off early: Where to find the best savings
03:24
UP NEXT
Caitlin Clark signs historic endorsement deal with Wilson
00:17
How to swim safely and what to do in an emergency
03:13
TODAY’s Craig Melvin celebrates graduate from his alma mater
05:54
Ohio school district bans cellphones — and sees positive results
05:54
2 suspects arrested in minibike gang attack on actor Ian Ziering
00:29
Giuliani pleads not guilty in alleged plot to overturn 2020 election
00:31
Boy who missed kindergarten graduation gets in-flight ceremony!
00:57
Kate Middleton won’t return to duties until doctors give ‘green light’
01:39
Nestle to launch meals designed for weight loss medication users
03:15
Level of ketamine in Matthew Perry's blood sparks investigation
02:56
Louisiana House votes to make abortion pills controlled substances
02:28
Huge crowds attend funeral for Iran’s President Raisi
00:27
UN halts food distribution in Gaza citing lack of safety, shortages
01:54
Witness testimony in Trump’s criminal hush money trial wraps up
03:21
New details emerge on Singapore flight hit by extreme turbulence
03:05
Tornadoes sweep across Midwest, leaving multiple dead in Iowa
03:07
Red Lobster files for bankruptcy after endless shrimp missteps
02:23
Prescription drug ads banned from rushing through side effects
02:25
Anthony Shriver on Best Buddie’s initiative for kids with disabilities
05:00
Memorial Day sales kick off early: Where to find the best savings
03:24
Copied
Copied
The discounts for Memorial Day 2024 are already in full swing at major retailers across the country. NBC’s Christine Romans shares the best deals to lookout for from appliances to groceries and more.May 22, 2024