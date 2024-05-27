Memorial Day 2024 deals: What you should buy and what can wait
Deals are on the minds of millions of Americans this Memorial Day. NBC’s Brian Cheung joins TODAY to breakdown the big-ticket items that are worth checking out, including mattresses, appliances and even cars!May 27, 2024
