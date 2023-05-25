IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Memorial Day weekend: Travel, entertainment, shopping, more
NBC’s Brian Cheung breaks down the traffic and travel for Memorial Day 2023 and gives tips on the best discounts to look out for as well as how to stay safe in the summer sun.May 25, 2023
