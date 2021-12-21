Melissa Joan Hart talks about her new Christmas movie
The former star of “Clarissa Explains It All” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” Melissa Joan Hart joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about her new film, “Mistletoe in Manhattan,” which was inspired by a true story. But she says her biggest romance making the movie was with the horse she rode!Dec. 21, 2021
