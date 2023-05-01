IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How to kick bad habits with these Start TODAY challenges in May
05:06
Now Playing
Melanoma: Know the causes, symptoms, and how to prevent it
04:28
UP NEXT
How is melanoma different from other skin cancers?
02:56
Get your Zzz’s with these sleep strategies for the warmer months
05:00
Naomi Watts on mission to help women embrace menopause
04:59
Woman proudly displays cancer ‘battle scars’ to raise awareness
01:42
Health screenings you should schedule throughout your life
04:52
Some melatonin gummies found to be mislabeled, contain CBD
00:33
Toni Braxton opens up about her lupus-related health emergency
08:25
Skincare by the decade: Routines for your 20s, 30s, 40s and older
04:38
Try these full-body workouts to build muscle at home
03:07
Buddies launch podcast to tackle ‘friendship recession’
03:33
Allyson Felix talks life after Olympics, the new sport she’s taking up
04:05
How to spring clean your medicine cabinet
05:00
College program teaches students how to become resilient
04:19
How to reach your summer health goals
04:35
Researchers may have discovered what causes hair to go gray
01:18
Supreme Court delays abortion pill ruling
02:39
Breast cancer survivor is granted wish to meet Hoda and Jenna
09:36
How to cultivate friendships as an adult
04:44
Melanoma: Know the causes, symptoms, and how to prevent it
04:28
Share this -
copied
Melanoma is one of the rarest forms of skin cancer, but it can be fatal. On Melanoma Monday, Dermatologist Dr. Angela Lamb busts common myths, shares signs of melanoma to look for, and gives tips for protecting yourself.May 1, 2023
How to kick bad habits with these Start TODAY challenges in May
05:06
Now Playing
Melanoma: Know the causes, symptoms, and how to prevent it
04:28
UP NEXT
How is melanoma different from other skin cancers?
02:56
Get your Zzz’s with these sleep strategies for the warmer months
05:00
Naomi Watts on mission to help women embrace menopause
04:59
Woman proudly displays cancer ‘battle scars’ to raise awareness
01:42
Health screenings you should schedule throughout your life
04:52
Some melatonin gummies found to be mislabeled, contain CBD
00:33
Toni Braxton opens up about her lupus-related health emergency
08:25
Skincare by the decade: Routines for your 20s, 30s, 40s and older
04:38
Try these full-body workouts to build muscle at home
03:07
Buddies launch podcast to tackle ‘friendship recession’
03:33
Allyson Felix talks life after Olympics, the new sport she’s taking up
04:05
How to spring clean your medicine cabinet
05:00
College program teaches students how to become resilient
04:19
How to reach your summer health goals
04:35
Researchers may have discovered what causes hair to go gray
01:18
Supreme Court delays abortion pill ruling
02:39
Breast cancer survivor is granted wish to meet Hoda and Jenna