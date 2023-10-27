IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Journalist David Bloom's widow talks blood clot awareness
05:36
UP NEXT
How to find optimism when life gets overwhelming
05:51
How to use willpower, discipline and kindness to achieve your goals
04:23
Streamline your life, time and health with these 6 simple swaps
04:41
Adam Grant on how to find your hidden potential in adulthood
05:31
Health checklist: What to do before, during and after a doctor's visit
03:46
Managing and avoiding burnout: What works and what doesn't
11:28
CVS pulls some cold medicines: What to know about phenylephrine
03:43
Mary Lou Retton home from hospital and in 'recovery mode'
02:27
Healthcare CEO ditches tie, dons guitar to moonlight as jazz player
03:29
How should I balance holiday time with different families?
04:32
Inside the latest developments of a vaccine to prevent cancer
04:17
Practical solutions to protect your child from excess screen time
03:33
Teens open up about the impact of social media on their lives
11:59
The impact of screen time on kids: What's at stake
14:26
Experts answer questions about women’s health at every age
07:05
Intimacy and sexual health: What every woman should know
07:11
Naomi Watts on creating meaningful conversations on menopause
04:43
What women in their 30s should know about their health
07:50
How to set healthy boundaries with kindness
04:25
Journalist David Bloom's widow talks blood clot awareness
05:36
Copied
Copied
Twenty years ago, beloved NBC journalist David Bloom passed away from a pulmonary embolism while embedded with American troops in Iraq. His widow Melanie joins TODAY to talk about her 20-year mission to raise awareness about blood clots. She is joined by Dr. Geoff Barnes to discuss risk factors.Oct. 27, 2023
Now Playing
Journalist David Bloom's widow talks blood clot awareness
05:36
UP NEXT
How to find optimism when life gets overwhelming
05:51
How to use willpower, discipline and kindness to achieve your goals
04:23
Streamline your life, time and health with these 6 simple swaps
04:41
Adam Grant on how to find your hidden potential in adulthood
05:31
Health checklist: What to do before, during and after a doctor's visit
03:46
Managing and avoiding burnout: What works and what doesn't
11:28
CVS pulls some cold medicines: What to know about phenylephrine
03:43
Mary Lou Retton home from hospital and in 'recovery mode'
02:27
Healthcare CEO ditches tie, dons guitar to moonlight as jazz player
03:29
How should I balance holiday time with different families?
04:32
Inside the latest developments of a vaccine to prevent cancer
04:17
Practical solutions to protect your child from excess screen time
03:33
Teens open up about the impact of social media on their lives
11:59
The impact of screen time on kids: What's at stake
14:26
Experts answer questions about women’s health at every age
07:05
Intimacy and sexual health: What every woman should know
07:11
Naomi Watts on creating meaningful conversations on menopause
04:43
What women in their 30s should know about their health