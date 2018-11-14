Melania Trump’s office calls for dismissal of national security official
In an extraordinary public reprimand, the office of first lady Melania Trump called for the firing of Mira Ricardel, a senior National Security Council official. Tensions have also reportedly been running high between the first lady and chief of staff John Kelly. NBC chief White House correspondent Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.
