News

Megyn Kelly apologizes for blackface comments: ‘I was wrong, and I am sorry’

Megyn Kelly has issued an apology for her comments on her show Tuesday about wearing blackface. “I was wrong, and I am sorry,” she said in part Wednesday. “One of the great parts of sitting in this chair each day is getting to discuss different points of view. Sometimes I talk; sometimes I listen. And yesterday, I learned.”Oct. 24, 2018

  • Club MK: Megyn Kelly TODAY audience gets Ettitude gift cards

    00:15

  • Kitchen dilemmas: Megyn Kelly’s burning food questions, answered

    04:39

  • Meet the shoemaker whose Chicago school has a whole lot of sole

    03:26

  • Hollywood legend Gary Busey shares some of his top life lessons

    12:45

  • Amy Holmes, Roland Martin sit down with Megyn Kelly to talk about race and history of blackface

    12:46

  • Megyn Kelly apologizes for blackface comments: ‘I was wrong, and I am sorry’

    02:05

Best of TODAY

Play All

Best of TODAY