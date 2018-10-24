Megyn Kelly apologizes for blackface comments: ‘I was wrong, and I am sorry’
Megyn Kelly has issued an apology for her comments on her show Tuesday about wearing blackface. “I was wrong, and I am sorry,” she said in part Wednesday. “One of the great parts of sitting in this chair each day is getting to discuss different points of view. Sometimes I talk; sometimes I listen. And yesterday, I learned.”
Club MK: Megyn Kelly TODAY audience gets Ettitude gift cards00:15
Kitchen dilemmas: Megyn Kelly’s burning food questions, answered04:39
Meet the shoemaker whose Chicago school has a whole lot of sole03:26
Hollywood legend Gary Busey shares some of his top life lessons12:45
Amy Holmes, Roland Martin sit down with Megyn Kelly to talk about race and history of blackface12:46
Megyn Kelly apologizes for blackface comments: ‘I was wrong, and I am sorry’02:05
Play All