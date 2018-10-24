Megyn Kelly apologizes for blackface comments: ‘I was wrong, and I am sorry’ copied!

Megyn Kelly has issued an apology for her comments on her show Tuesday about wearing blackface. “I was wrong, and I am sorry,” she said in part Wednesday. “One of the great parts of sitting in this chair each day is getting to discuss different points of view. Sometimes I talk; sometimes I listen. And yesterday, I learned.”

