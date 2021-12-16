Meghan Trainor talks holiday album, first Christmas with baby Riley
Meghan Trainor joins TODAY to discuss the deluxe edition of her album "A Very Trainor Christmas" and what the holidays will look like at their house with a new baby. Her husband, Daryl Sabara, makes an appearance and exclaims how fatherhood is “the most rewarding thing in the world.” Trainor also thanks Carson Daly for how his words on mental health validate feelings for so many people.Dec. 16, 2021
