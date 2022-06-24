IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade 

TODAY

Meghan Trainor surprises Hoda and Jenna, talks new single

03:19

Meghan Trainor surprises Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager and dishes on her newest single, “Bad for Me,” which features Teddy Swims. “Usually I’m out there with my ‘I love myself’ bangers, but this one was a bit more emotional,” she says.June 24, 2022

