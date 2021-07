In an exclusive interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, Meghan Trainor is joined by her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, and their new baby boy Riley. “Nobody told me, ‘he’s going to love you so much’,” Meghan says. She also gets quizzed on the strangest place she’s changed a diaper (Bed Bath & Beyond) and the habit she hopes Riley inherits (her ear for music).