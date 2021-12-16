IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Shop All Day’: Shop last-minute gifts in style, home and beyond, starting at $5

  • Now Playing

    Meghan Trainor performs ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’ on TODAY

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    Meghan Trainor performs ‘My Kind of Present’ on TODAY

    03:02

  • Norah Jones performs a song from her new Christmas album on TODAY

    04:50

  • Matteo Bocelli sings ‘White Christmas’ on TODAY

    04:35

  • Alicia Keys performs ‘Like You’ll Never See Me Again,’ ‘If I Ain’t Got You’

    04:48

  • Alicia Keys performs new song ‘Best of Me’ live on TODAY plaza

    04:09

  • See Alicia Keys perform new song ‘Old Memories’ live on TODAY

    03:56

  • Watch Alicia Keys perform her hit ‘Girl on Fire’ live on TODAY

    03:07

  • Ed Sheeran performs ‘Overpass Graffiti’ on Hoda & Jenna

    04:06

  • Ed Sheeran performs ‘Bad Habits’ live on TODAY

    03:08

  • Ed Sheeran performs 'Perfect' on TODAY

    04:20

  • Ed Sheeran performs special rendition of ‘Merry Christmas’

    06:23

  • Ed Sheeran performs his song ‘Shivers’ on TODAY

    04:55

  • Country star Josh Turner performs holiday song ‘Soldier’s Gift’

    05:07

  • International K-pop sensation SEVENTEEN on releasing their first English-only song

    03:46

  • Ingrid Michaelson performs ‘Winter Wonderland’ on TODAY

    05:19

  • Leon Bridges performs Marvin Gaye’s ‘Purple Snowflakes’ on TODAY

    05:18

  • Blake Shelton shares special performance of ‘I’ll Name the Dogs’

    03:49

  • Watch Darren Criss perform ‘Christmas Dance’ from his new holiday album

    05:52

  • Blake Shelton performs ‘Come Back As A Country Boy’ on TODAY

    05:09

Citi Music Series

Meghan Trainor performs ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’ on TODAY

06:25

As the Citi Music series continues on TODAY, Meghan Trainor joins Hoda and Jenna to talk about motherhood and her busy month celebrating her birthday and anniversary (which both fall on Dec. 22). She also shares an exclusive performance of “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” from the deluxe version of her holiday album, “A Very Trainor Christmas.”Dec. 16, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Meghan Trainor performs ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’ on TODAY

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    Meghan Trainor performs ‘My Kind of Present’ on TODAY

    03:02

  • Norah Jones performs a song from her new Christmas album on TODAY

    04:50

  • Matteo Bocelli sings ‘White Christmas’ on TODAY

    04:35

  • Alicia Keys performs ‘Like You’ll Never See Me Again,’ ‘If I Ain’t Got You’

    04:48

  • Alicia Keys performs new song ‘Best of Me’ live on TODAY plaza

    04:09

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All