Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University
00:41
Share this -
copied
On Saturday, chart-topping rapper Megan Thee Stallion received her diploma from Texas Southern University, achieving a bachelor of science degree in health administration. She had been taking online classes, working toward the goal of one day opening an assisted living facility.Dec. 13, 2021
U2 frontman Bono talks about ‘Sing 2’ and the music that means most to him
04:21
Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University
00:41
William and Kate share their family Christmas card
00:21
‘Sesame Street’ is subject of new documentary
02:15
Watch this 3-year-old react to her military dad’s return
01:02
TODAY superfan (and digital producer) spends last Sunday show decked out in merch