Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged: See the ring

Megan Fox shared a video of her proposal with Machine Gun Kelly underneath a banyan tree that holds sentimental value in their relationship. MGK also shares a look at the unique engagement ring he gave to Fox.Jan. 13, 2022
