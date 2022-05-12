IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mega Millions mixup: Host calls wrong number during live drawing

TODAY

Mega Millions mixup: Host calls wrong number during live drawing

Mega Millions says the host called out the wrong number for the Mega Ball during Tuesday's live drawing. He said it was a six, but it was actually a nine. No one won the jackpot for either the real number or the wrong one.May 12, 2022

Man wins $4M Mega Millions prize using fortune cookie numbers

