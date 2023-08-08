Mega Millions jackpot reaches a record $1.55 billion
00:49
UP NEXT
How back-to-school shoppers are trying to beat inflation
03:42
Fitch downgrades US credit rating from AAA to AA+
00:28
Try these strategies to travel smarter and save on getaways
05:23
How to find unclaimed money
05:18
How to use AI to plan vacations
04:23
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $910 million ahead of drawing
00:28
How to make sure you're selecting the right insurance for you
05:14
Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday
00:29
How should you and your partner split the household bills?
03:50
Make this the summer of a financial reset with these money tips
03:29
Jackpot! Single Powerball ticket matches all numbers
01:42
How to save money without sacrificing fun on vacation
05:08
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots near combined $2 billion
00:33
Powerball jackpot hits $1B after no jackpot winners
00:36
How to have a growth mindset in the workplace
05:08
Powerball and Mega Million jackpots reach combined $1.5B
01:52
Powerball jackpot rises to $900 million after no winner
00:19
Discover your money personality — and learn how to budget for it
04:15
Powerball jackpot soars to $875 million after no winner
02:14
Mega Millions jackpot reaches a record $1.55 billion
00:49
Copied
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $1.55 billion, the largest prize in that lottery’s history. If one ticket wins on Tuesday, the cash option would be just over $757 million.Aug. 8, 2023
Now Playing
Mega Millions jackpot reaches a record $1.55 billion
00:49
UP NEXT
How back-to-school shoppers are trying to beat inflation
03:42
Fitch downgrades US credit rating from AAA to AA+
00:28
Try these strategies to travel smarter and save on getaways
05:23
How to find unclaimed money
05:18
How to use AI to plan vacations
04:23
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $910 million ahead of drawing
00:28
How to make sure you're selecting the right insurance for you
05:14
Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday
00:29
How should you and your partner split the household bills?
03:50
Make this the summer of a financial reset with these money tips
03:29
Jackpot! Single Powerball ticket matches all numbers
01:42
How to save money without sacrificing fun on vacation
05:08
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots near combined $2 billion
00:33
Powerball jackpot hits $1B after no jackpot winners
00:36
How to have a growth mindset in the workplace
05:08
Powerball and Mega Million jackpots reach combined $1.5B
01:52
Powerball jackpot rises to $900 million after no winner
00:19
Discover your money personality — and learn how to budget for it
04:15
Powerball jackpot soars to $875 million after no winner