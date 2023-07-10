Susan Love, surgeon and breast cancer advocate, dies at 75
02:22
Chicago couple creates gardens and jobs for at-risk youth
03:09
New health warnings after hottest days on Earth recorded
04:17
U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces retirement
00:32
Police search for escaped ‘survivalist’ inmate in Pennsylvania
00:29
Gunman on scooter in New York City kills 1 and injures 3
00:17
Biden departs on high-stakes Europe trip to support to Ukraine
02:24
Thunderstorms puts 51 million at risk of floods in East Coast
02:18
Summer road trip destinations perfect for the whole family
04:32
Inside the excavation of one of the 1st Black churches in US
04:12
Summer travel savings tips — and destination suggestions!
04:25
What is the 'built-to-rent' home trend and is it right for you?
04:15
Group effort helps find missing ring for beach proposal
00:30
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach combined $1B
02:36
Copied
The Powerball jackpot has reached roughly $650 million as the Mega Millions grand prize sits at an estimated $480 million. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for TODAY on how to be in it to win it.July 10, 2023
Dangerous boat jumping challenge leaves at least 4 dead
03:31
Now Playing
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach combined $1B
02:36
UP NEXT
Dangerous inmate with 'survivalist skills' escapes Pennsylvania jail
02:05
Ukraine marks 500 days of fighting with Russia
02:02
Biden faces backlash for deciding to send cluster bombs to Ukraine
00:56
Biden to meet with King Charles III ahead of key NATO summit