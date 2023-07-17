Powerball and Mega Million jackpots reach combined $1.5B

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges genetic testing07:20
Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami, sending soccer world into a frenzy02:32
Family of Murdaugh boat crash victim settles lawsuit for $15M00:29
SCUBA diver helps retrieve wedding ring in 45-foot-deep lake01:27
Woman reports 'lost' toddler, vanishes, reappears 48 hours later03:12
Now Playing
Powerball and Mega Million jackpots reach combined $1.5B01:52
UP NEXT
Ron DeSantis cuts campaign staff weeks ahead of first debate03:14
Gilgo Beach murders: What led to arrest of suspect?03:10
Temperature records broken in more than a dozen cities03:17
Search continues for 2 kids swept away in deadly Northeast floods01:43
Otter remains at large after series of surfboard thefts02:55
Rev. Stephen Pieters, HIV survivor and gay activist, dies at 7002:13
Hollywood faces uncertain future amid SAG-AFTRA, WGA strikes04:51
Lionel Messi officially signs with Inter Miami01:47
Powerball jackpot rises to $900 million after no winner00:19
Biden buoyed by NATO trip and cooling inflation02:12
Ron DeSantis fires several campaign staffers in move to cut costs01:39
Hospitals see spike in patients during record extreme heat01:46
Suspect on the run after shooting 4 people in Georgia00:23
Powerball and Mega Million jackpots reach combined $1.5B01:52
With no winners in the Powerball or Mega Million jackpots, around $1.5 billion is up for grabs in upcoming lottery drawings. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY.July 17, 2023
Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges genetic testing07:20
Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami, sending soccer world into a frenzy02:32
Family of Murdaugh boat crash victim settles lawsuit for $15M00:29
SCUBA diver helps retrieve wedding ring in 45-foot-deep lake01:27
Woman reports 'lost' toddler, vanishes, reappears 48 hours later03:12
Now Playing
Powerball and Mega Million jackpots reach combined $1.5B01:52
UP NEXT
Ron DeSantis cuts campaign staff weeks ahead of first debate03:14
Gilgo Beach murders: What led to arrest of suspect?03:10
Temperature records broken in more than a dozen cities03:17
Search continues for 2 kids swept away in deadly Northeast floods01:43
Otter remains at large after series of surfboard thefts02:55
Rev. Stephen Pieters, HIV survivor and gay activist, dies at 7002:13
Hollywood faces uncertain future amid SAG-AFTRA, WGA strikes04:51
Lionel Messi officially signs with Inter Miami01:47
Powerball jackpot rises to $900 million after no winner00:19
Biden buoyed by NATO trip and cooling inflation02:12
Ron DeSantis fires several campaign staffers in move to cut costs01:39
Hospitals see spike in patients during record extreme heat01:46
Suspect on the run after shooting 4 people in Georgia00:23