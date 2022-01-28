Meet Willow Biden, the new ‘first cat’ of the White House
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have welcomed a new member to their White House family: Willow the cat! Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell shares where they first met the feline and how she got her name.Jan. 28, 2022
